KMC Hospital Attavar to Organise Ankylosing Spondylitis Camp

Mangaluru: The Department of Rheumatology & Clinical Immunology, KMC Hospital Attavar, Mangaluru, is organising an Ankylosing Spondylitis Camp from 5th January to 15th January 2026, between 9:00 AM and 4:00 PM, at the Rheumatology OPD, KMC Hospital Attavar.

The camp is being conducted under the theme “Stand Tall Again” to create awareness, early diagnosis, and improve the quality of life for patients suffering from Ankylosing Spondylitis and other related inflammatory arthritis conditions.

The camp is open to individuals suffering from Ankylosing Spondylitis, chronic back pain with early morning stiffness, reactive arthritis, psoriatic arthritis, IBD-related arthritis, and those experiencing swelling of hand and foot joints.

As part of the camp, patients will receive free consultation with a Rheumatologist and a Physiotherapist. In addition, laboratory investigations and medications will be provided at subsidised rates. Early evaluation by a Rheumatologist is crucial, as studies show that over 60% of Ankylosing Spondylitis patients never consult a specialist, leading to delayed treatment and disability.

The initiative aims to encourage timely specialist care, reduce pain and disability, and help patients regain mobility and independence.

For appointments and further information, patients may contact 70220 78002.