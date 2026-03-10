Woman Found Murdered in Kaup: Two Detained by Police

Udupi: Authorities have confirmed the arrest of two individuals in connection with the murder of a 60-year-old woman in Kaup, Udupi taluk. The Kaup Police Station has registered a case and initiated a thorough investigation into the circumstances surrounding the death of Vanaja Poojarthi.

The suspects, identified as Valerian Mendonca and Praveen Mendonca, both residents of Arabi Keneradi in Manipura village, are currently in police custody. Preliminary investigations suggest that the two men, who are cousins, were known to regularly consume alcohol with the victim, Vanaja Poojarthi, at Valerian Mendonca’s residence.

According to initial reports, the alleged murder occurred sometime between 5:00 PM on March 9th and 7:00 AM on March 10th. Law enforcement officials believe that Valerian Mendonca and Praveen Mendonca attacked Vanaja Poojarthi with a sharp weapon, resulting in her death. The motive behind the crime is currently believed to be a dispute over a minor issue.

Superintendent of Police (SP) Hariram Shanker stated that police registered a case at the Kaup Police Station under Crime No. 33/2026, Section 103 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). He confirmed that both accused individuals have been apprehended and that a comprehensive investigation is underway.

In the aftermath of the incident, a team of forensic doctors from KMC Hospital, Manipal, along with the Scene of Crime Officers (SOCO), a dog squad, and fingerprint experts, was dispatched to the crime scene. These specialists conducted a detailed inspection of the area, gathering crucial evidence to aid in the investigation.

The Kaup Police are continuing their investigation, and further details are expected to emerge as the inquiry progresses.