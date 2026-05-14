Woman gang-raped in moving bus in Delhi’s Nangloi; two arrested

New Delhi: A woman was allegedly gang-raped inside a private bus in Delhi’s Nangloi area, Delhi Police said on Thursday, adding that a case has been registered based on the victim’s complaint, and both accused have been arrested.

According to Delhi Police, the bus used in the crime has also been seized. Officials said the investigation is underway and the case is being probed from every possible angle.

Police said the incident happened on Monday night in the Rani Bagh area. The victim, who lives in the slums of Pitampura, works at a factory in Mangolpuri. On the night of May 11, she was returning home from work on foot, as per her usual routine, when a sleeper bus stopped near the B-Block bus stand in Saraswati Vihar.

The woman reportedly asked a man standing at the bus door for the time, after which she was allegedly pulled inside the vehicle forcibly. According to police, the accused then took the bus towards the Nangloi area, where the woman was allegedly raped.

According to the police, the woman is married and has three children. After a medical examination, an FIR was filed, and the accused were arrested. According to Delhi Police, the accused took the victim from the Rani Bagh area and then to the Nangloi area, where they raped her. Delhi Police have registered a case at the Rani Bagh police station.

Further investigation is underway.

Earlier on May 9, a three-year-old girl was allegedly raped by a 57-year-old staff member inside a private school in West Delhi’s Janakpuri area.

The incident came to light on May 1 when the victim’s mother filed a complaint at Janakpuri police station, alleging that her daughter was sexually assaulted during school hours by the accused.

According to the complaint, the child had gone to the school on April 30, the second day after her admission.

After returning home, she complained of pain. When questioned by her mother, the girl said that she was taken to an isolated area in the school, where the man allegedly assaulted her.

Based on the complaint, police registered a case under section 64(1) (punishment for rape) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and section 6 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

Police had said the child identified the accused, following which the 57-year-old school caretaker was arrested on May 1. He was later produced before a court and sent to judicial custody.