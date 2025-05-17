Yenepoya Medical College Hospital Commemorates International Nurses Day with Grand Celebration

Mangaluru: Yenepoya Medical College Hospital resonated with appreciation and respect as it celebrated International Nurses Day on May 12, 2025. The event, a testament to nurses’ invaluable contributions to the healthcare ecosystem, unfolded with a series of engaging activities and addresses, underscoring the dedication, skill, and compassion of the nursing profession.

The proceedings commenced with an invocation led by Mr. Muhammed Sabith P, Deputy Hospital Operation Officer, setting a solemn and reflective tone for the day. Ms. Femie Sherline D’Souza, Nursing Officer, extended a warm welcome to all attendees, officially inaugurating the celebration.

The ceremonial segment was marked by traditional practices signifying reverence for the profession. Dignitaries participated in the symbolic lighting of the lamp, a gesture representing knowledge, hope, and healing. This was followed by the solemn honouring of Florence Nightingale’s portrait, a tribute to the pioneer of modern nursing and a reaffirmation of the core values she embodied. Ms. Mitva, Nursing Officer, then led the nursing staff in an oath-taking ceremony, reaffirming their commitment to ethical and compassionate patient care.

Mrs. Noothan Lasrado, Deputy Nursing Superintendent, delivered a compelling address highlighting the significance of International Nurses Day. She eloquently articulated the multifaceted importance of nurses and their indispensable role in providing comprehensive and quality healthcare.

The spirit of camaraderie and celebration was palpable during the cake-cutting ceremony, a joyous moment shared by the entire nursing fraternity.

Dr. M. Vijayakumar, Vice Chancellor of Yenepoya (Deemed to be University), graced the occasion as the Chief Guest. In his insightful address, Dr. Vijayakumar reflected upon the enduring quality of care delivered by nurses throughout history. Drawing upon his personal experiences, he shared heartfelt lessons gleaned from nurses during his formative years as an intern, acknowledging their crucial role in shaping his understanding of patient-centered care.

The Guest of Honour, Dr. M. A. Wani, Senior Consultant at Yenepoya Group of Hospitals, emphasized the critical importance of fortifying the nursing workforce to enhance patient care and improve overall system efficiency. Dr. Wani underscored the need for continuous professional development and adequate resources to empower nurses to deliver optimal care.

Dr. M. S. Moosabba, Principal of Yenepoya Medical College, expressed his profound appreciation for the unwavering dedication and selfless service exhibited by the nursing staff. He acknowledged their pivotal role in the functioning of the hospital and their commitment to providing exceptional care to patients.

Ms. Bhanumathi, Nursing Superintendent of Jana Priya Multispeciality Hospital, delivered a compelling presentation on the significance of the nursing workforce in both hospital and community settings. She underscored the resilience and adaptability demonstrated by nurses in navigating demanding and often challenging situations, highlighting their critical contribution to public health.

Dr. Leena K C, Principal of Yenepoya Nursing College, provided valuable insights into the preparation of nursing students at the entry-level. She elaborated on the institution’s efforts to enhance their clinical competence and emphasized the importance of providing guidance and mentorship to enable students to achieve their professional aspirations. Dr. Prathibha from Zulekha College of Nursing further enriched the discourse with her perspectives on nursing education and practice.

In addition to the formal addresses, the International Nurses Day celebration featured a variety of engaging competitions designed to foster creativity, teamwork, and professional development. These included e-poster presentations for nursing officers and students, a challenging quiz competition, and a creative “cooking without fire” competition for nursing officers. The winners of each competition were recognized and awarded for their outstanding contributions.

A highlight of the day was the presentation of the prestigious Best Nurse Award. Mr. Jaison Kalvin Monteiro from the Emergency Department and Ms. Sowmya K from the CCU were both recognized for their exceptional performance, compassionate care, and unwavering commitment to their patients. The 6th Floor Stepdown Unit and the Labour Theatre were jointly awarded the Best Ward recognition for consistently delivering high-quality nursing care and receiving commendations from the clinical team. Recognizing the vital support provided by non-nursing staff, awards were also presented to Mr. Shankar (MNO), Mrs. Sujeetha (FNO), and Mrs. Divya Jyothi (Office staff) for their contributions to the nursing department.

Dr. Habib Rahaman A. A., Medical Superintendent, delivered the presidential address, offering a poignant reflection on the unique and enduring role of nurses in the human experience. He eloquently remarked that nurses are present at both the beginning and end of life, from a child’s first cry to the final moments of comfort, highlighting their indispensable presence throughout the entirety of the human journey.

The vote of thanks was delivered by Mrs. K. M. Sathya Devi, Nursing Superintendent, who expressed her sincere gratitude to all dignitaries, guests, participants, and members of the organizing team for their contributions to the success of the event.

The celebration concluded with a high tea, providing an opportunity for informal networking and camaraderie among the attendees. The event was graced by the presence of all Heads of Departments (HODs), the Assistant Medical Superintendent, the Deputy Manager, the Deputy Hospital Operation Officer, members of the Hospital Administration Team, the Quality Officer and Team, and the Human Resource Team, underscoring the institution’s collective commitment to supporting and celebrating the nursing profession. The program was skillfully compered by Mrs. Nileema D’Souza, Mrs. Sara Devamani, and Mr. Allen Leon.

The International Nurses Day celebration at Yenepoya Medical College Hospital served as a meaningful and memorable tribute to the dedication, compassion, and invaluable contributions of nurses to the healthcare community. The event reinforced the institution’s commitment to supporting and empowering nurses to excel in their critical roles.