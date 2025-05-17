Youth Critically Injured in Bantwal Stabbing, Police Investigation Underway

Bantwal: A young man sustained critical injuries following a stabbing incident near the Akkarangadi bus stand in Panemangalore, Bantwal on Friday night. Police have launched a manhunt to apprehend the individuals responsible for the assault.

The victim, identified as Hameed, also known as Ammi, a local resident and painter, was reportedly attacked by a group of four individuals who subsequently fled the scene. Hameed suffered serious injuries to his hand and was immediately transported to a private hospital in Mangalore for urgent medical attention.

The Bantwal police responded promptly to the incident, initiating a full-scale investigation. Law enforcement officials are actively pursuing all available leads to identify and apprehend the perpetrators.

The motive behind the stabbing remains undetermined at this stage. Police sources indicate that all potential motives are being considered as the investigation progresses.