Yenepoya Medical College to Host 21st Graduation Ceremony

Mangalore: Yenepoya Medical College, a prominent institution dedicated to excellence in healthcare education and research, is pleased to announce its 21st Graduation Ceremony. The event will be held on May 19, 2025, commencing at 3:00 PM at the Yendurance Zone, Yenepoya (Deemed to be University), Deralakatte, Mangalore.

The ceremony will be graced by the presence of esteemed guests. Dr. Umesh Mahantshetty, Director of the Homi Bhabha Cancer Hospital and Research Centre, Vishakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh, will serve as the Chief Guest and deliver the keynote address. Dr. Yogananda Reddy Y.C, President of the Karnataka Medical Council and Consultant Pediatrician at Prithvi Children Hospital, Bellary, will be the Guest of Honor.

During the ceremony, degrees, and awards will be conferred upon a total of 167 graduates, comprising 148 MBBS graduates and 19 BASLP graduates.

The event will also be attended by key statutory officers of Yenepoya Medical College, including Dr. Habib Rahman A.A., Medical Superintendent of YMCH; Dr. Prakash Saldanha, Vice Principal; Dr. Abhay Nirgude, Dean of the Faculty of Medicine; and Dr. MS Moosabba, Principal.

The graduation day program will feature a formal ceremony, addresses by distinguished dignitaries, and the felicitation of meritorious students. Yenepoya Medical College has made extensive preparations to ensure a memorable and inspiring event for all attendees.