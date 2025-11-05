Young Author Reshel Bretny Fernandes Presents “Bharat @ 2047” to MLA Vedavyasa Kamath

Mangaluru: Ms. Reshel Bretny Fernandes, a promising young author and accomplished orator, recently presented her latest book, “Bharat @ 2047,” to Sri Vedavyasa Kamath, Member of the Legislative Assembly (MLA) for Mangalore South. The event, held in Mangaluru, served as a platform to acknowledge Ms. Fernandes’ literary contributions and to emphasize the importance of fostering young talent within the region.

MLA Kamath extended his support and encouragement to Ms. Fernandes, recognizing her dedication to writing and her efforts in promoting literary arts. He lauded the author’s contribution to the literary landscape, highlighting the vital role of literature in enriching society and fostering intellectual discourse.

The presentation was also attended by Sri Ranganath Kini, former corporator of the Mangalore City Corporation (MCC), underscoring the community’s collective support for local authors and artistic endeavors. His presence further emphasized the significance of such events in celebrating the achievements of individuals like Ms. Fernandes, who contributed to the cultural fabric of Mangaluru.

Ms. Fernandes has garnered recognition for her prolific writing and compelling public speaking skills. Her work, “Bharat @ 2047,” promises to offer insightful perspectives. The presentation to MLA Kamath not only marks a significant milestone in her literary journey but also underscores the commitment of local representatives to supporting and promoting the arts within the community.