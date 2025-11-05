MRPL Honored with ’19th Exceed Environment Award 2025′ for Environmental Stewardship

Bhubaneswar: Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals Limited (MRPL) has been conferred the “Legend (Emerging) Award” in the Environment Improvement category at the prestigious 19th Exceed Environment, CSR & HR Awards 2025. The awards, which are endorsed by the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change (MOEF&CC), recognize organizations demonstrating exceptional commitment to environmental sustainability and responsible corporate practices.

The award acknowledges MRPL’s unwavering dedication to environmental protection and its ongoing endeavors to minimize its ecological footprint while simultaneously achieving operational excellence. MRPL maintains a steadfast focus on integrating sustainable practices throughout its operations, contributing to a more environmentally sound and sustainable future.

Shri Prasanna Kumar T, General Manager (HSE), accepted the award on behalf of the entire MRPL team at a formal ceremony held in Bhubaneswar, Odisha, on October 31, 2025. The award was presented by Dr. Bhaskar Chatterjee, Former Secretary, Government of India, and widely recognized as the Father of Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) in India. Dr. Chatterjee also serves as the Chairman of the National Committee for Formulating Indian National Standards for ESG for the Bureau of Indian Standards.

MRPL’s commitment to environmental sustainability is exemplified through several key initiatives:

Waste Management: MRPL has implemented strategies to divert waste away from landfills by employing alternative disposal methods. A notable aspect of this is the reuse of Effluent Treatment Plant (ETP) sludge within the refinery operations, promoting a circular economy approach.

Air Quality Improvement: The company has invested in advanced technologies such as Wet Scrubber Systems (WSS) to proactively control emissions, surpassing standard compliance requirements. Furthermore, MRPL utilizes cleaner fuels such as RLNG (Regasified Liquefied Natural Gas) to minimize air pollutants.

Water Conservation: MRPL has adopted a multi-faceted approach to water conservation, including the utilization of treated city sewage water. The company also recycles treated effluent using advanced treatment technologies and operates a desalination plant to reduce its dependence on freshwater resources.

Through these comprehensive environmental and sustainability initiatives, MRPL has established itself as a leader in environmental stewardship within the refining and petrochemicals sector, setting a benchmark for its peers. The “19th Exceed Environment Award 2025” serves as a testament to MRPL’s continued commitment to creating a greener and cleaner future through sustainable and responsible operations.



