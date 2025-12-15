Youth Clash Turns Fatal in Kota; One Dead, Four Arrested

Kota: A late-night altercation in the Padukere Five Cents area of Kotatattu Padukere, Brahmavar taluk, has resulted in the death of a 30-year-old man. Santosh Mogaveer, a resident of Padukere, was fatally injured during a clash between a group of young men on Sunday night.

Preliminary police reports indicate that the incident stemmed from a minor dispute among a group of youths who had recently returned from Sabarimala. The individuals were reportedly consuming alcohol when an argument erupted, quickly escalating into a physical confrontation. During the ensuing assault, Santosh Mogaveer sustained severe injuries and collapsed at the scene.

Local residents promptly responded, rushing Mogaveer to a private hospital in Brahmavar. Despite medical intervention, he succumbed to his injuries.

Law enforcement officials, including Brahmavar Circle Inspector Gopikrishna, Kota Police Station Sub-Inspector Praveen Kumar T., PSI Mantesh Jabhagoud, Head Constable Pradeep, and constable Ashok, immediately arrived at the location to conduct an investigation. Four youths have been taken into custody in connection with the incident.

A formal case has been registered, and authorities are continuing their investigation into the circumstances surrounding the death of Santosh Mogaveer. The investigation aims to determine the precise sequence of events and the extent of involvement of each individual involved in the altercation.