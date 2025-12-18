Youths Accuse Trio of Job Scam, Lured to Armenia with False Promises

Mangaluru: Complaints have been officially filed with the Bajpe and Kadri police stations against three local youths accused of defrauding job seekers with false promises of lucrative overseas employment. Rakesh Rai of Ganjimath Manel, Bhushan Kulal of Yeyyadi, and Anthony Preetham Garodi are alleged to have collected substantial sums of money from over 30 individuals under the guise of securing them jobs abroad, specifically promising monthly salaries of Rs 1.5 lakh. However, victims claim they were instead taken to Armenia, a country described as impoverished, and left to endure significant hardships.

Manjunath Naik, a resident of Yedapadavu, along with Umesh from B.C. Road, and Gagan from Yeyyadi have formally lodged complaints detailing the alleged scam. The three men reportedly managed to return to India on December 4th after escaping the dire circumstances they encountered in Armenia.

Naik stated that he had a prior acquaintance with Rakesh Rai, who, approximately six months ago, informed him of job opportunities abroad. Rai allegedly promised to arrange a position in an American company located in the Gulf region, including handling all necessary visa processing. He purportedly assured Naik that no agency was involved, that he and his associates were already working overseas, and that the salary, paid in euros, would equate to approximately Rs 1.5 lakh in Indian currency.

Induced by these assurances, Naik mortgaged gold belonging to his mother and other relatives, raising and paying Rs 2.40 lakh to the accused. He received a visa, which he noted was a tourist visa. When he questioned this, he was reportedly told it was a temporary measure and would be converted to a work visa upon arrival in Armenia. Naik travelled to Armenia via Dubai on October 8th. Upon arrival, he was met by Rakesh, Bhushan, and Anthony Preetham, who then transported him to a room. When he inquired about the promised employment, he was told to wait, as they had supposedly been in contact with the company.

After a week passed with no job forthcoming, Naik discovered several other youths from Mangaluru and surrounding areas residing in the same room, all under similar circumstances. Two weeks later, twelve more youths joined them. The accommodations were described as lacking basic amenities, and the overall environment was significantly poorer than that of India. The victims reported a lack of visible companies or industries and experienced heavy snowfall at night. The cost of essential items, including fruits and vegetables, which reportedly had to be imported from India, was exorbitant.

Within a week, the youths struggled to afford food. Meanwhile, the individuals who had brought them to Armenia were reportedly living comfortably and demonstrated a lack of concern for their plight. The victims were eventually forced to seek daily-wage labour, such as carrying cement, lifting stones, and cleaning toilets, simply to survive.

Communication proved challenging, as the local population primarily spoke the Armenian language, with limited knowledge of English or other common languages. Using Google Translate, the youths learned that even local Armenians sought work in other countries due to the scarcity of industries and employment opportunities within Armenia itself. It is estimated that over 25 youths are suffering under similar conditions, having paid between Rs 2 lakh and Rs 3 lakh, and in some cases up to Rs 4 lakh, for the promised jobs. Many took out loans to make the payments and are now hesitant to inform their families about their predicament.

Naik stated that he and two others eventually sought assistance from members of the Vishwa Hindu Parishad. Their families once again mortgaged gold to secure return tickets to India.

Naik, who previously worked as an area-in-charge executive at a chutney manufacturing company in Mangaluru, earning approximately Rs 40,000 per month, explained that he had hoped to earn Rs 1.5 lakh in Armenia to clear his debts. Due to the 21-day validity of their tourist visas, their overstay of nearly three months resulted in each of them being fined Rs 50,000 as illegal migrants. Unable to pay the fine, they signed written undertakings promising never to return to Armenia, after which they were permitted to leave. He expressed concern that this ban could create difficulties if they attempt to travel to other countries in the future.

The victims were allegedly promised positions, such as a warehouse in charge of substantial salaries. Naik alleges that Rakesh, Bhushan, and Anthony Preetham persuaded them through repeated phone calls. He further claimed that the three are no longer in Armenia and are currently residing in Dubai, without any proper jobs, allegedly enjoying themselves using the funds collected from the victims.