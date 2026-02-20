YSRCP leaders must not fear false cases, says Jagan Reddy

Amaravati: Former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister and YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) President, Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy, on Friday asked party leaders and workers not to be afraid of what he called false cases filed against them.

Jagan Mohan Reddy stated this when party leader and former minister Ambati Rambabu met him at his residence after being released on bail, in what the party described as an illegal case.

According to the YSRCP, Rambabu, briefed Y.S. Jagan on the cases filed against him, the vandalism of his residence by TDP cadres, the attempt on his life, police inaction, and what he termed as overaction by certain officers.

Jagan assured Rambabu that there was no need to be anxious about false cases and that they would be fought legally.

He strongly criticised the conduct of certain police officials who, he said, were acting in support of the ruling TDP, and emphasised that obstacles and harassment faced in the course of fighting for people’s rights must be confronted firmly.

He urged party leaders and cadres not to worry and to continue standing with the public.

MP Pilli Subhash Chandra Bose, former MP Nandigam Suresh, former MLA Malladi Vishnu, and NTR District YSRCP President Devineni Avinash were also present during the meeting.

Former minister and Guntur district YSRCP president Rambabu was released on bail from the Rajahmundry Central Prison on Wednesday evening following a court in Guntur granting him bail in the alleged illegal lottery case registered against him at Sattenapalli in 2023.

He served the 17-day remand period in connection with this and another case pertaining to the alleged abusive remarks against Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu and obstruction of police personnel from discharging their duty during a protest in Guntur on January 31.

He was arrested on that day amid a tense situation that prevailed at his house after it was allegedly attacked by the TDP supporters in Guntur.

On Thursday, Rajahmundry police issued a notice disallowing him from leading a huge procession from Rajahmundry to Guntur.

A huge crowd had gathered when the former minister started for Guntur. Police stopped his convoy, saying he cannot lead a huge procession as Section 30 is in force. He was handed over a notice, denying him permission to lead a convoy.