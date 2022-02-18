4 Easy Steps to Follow When Your Flight is Delayed

Flight delay is not something anyone looks forward to but it happens anyway and what do you do if you find yourself in such a situation? In 2018, the UK was recorded as the second-worst country in Europe for flight delays, after Germany. If you are a frequent traveller, you must know how frustrating it gets to wait for unnecessary long hours before your flight takes off. If you ever have to deal with a delayed flight, this article highlights some quick easy steps you can follow.

Step 1: Know Your Rights

Not all delayed flights should be dismissed as just delays. If your flight is taking off from the EU or landing at one with an EU-based airline, you may be entitled to some form of compensation under the EU 261/2004 regulation. Under this law, you are entitled to monetary compensation between €250 and €600 if your flight is delayed for more than three hours, depending on the distance of the flight, as explained below.

Short distance flight delays – up to 1500km – €250

Medium distance flight delays – between 1500km and 3500km – €400 compensation

Long-distance flight delays – over 3500km – €600 compensation

If you are delayed for at least two hours, you are entitled to free food and drinks as you wait. And if you have to stay at the airport overnight as a result of the delay, you are entitled to a hotel booking to pass the night. Getting compensated has nothing to do with the cost of your flight ticket. Whether or not you are flying on a low-ticket, you are entitled to compensation as long as you have a valid booking ticket on an EU airline.

Step 2: Contact the Airline

There are several reasons why your flight might be delayed and you can contact the airline to find out why. If the cause for the delay was within the airline’s control, they have to compensate you for the inconvenience caused. Some airlines have a form on their website that you can fill to claim your compensation and you can either go that route or ask them directly for the process. This is also the best time to reschedule any connecting flight that may be affected, especially if it’s on the same airline.

Step 3: Gather Your Documents

You need all relevant documents that will help you get compensated properly. Start gathering your documents, from the flight ticket to the boarding pass and receipts from expenses made during this period

Step 4: Get Compensated

Once you know your rights and you are certain that you are eligible for compensation, your next best step will be to follow the process through to get compensated. Contact the airline or go through your travel agency to claim your rights.

Bottom Line

These are four quick steps you can take if you ever experience a flight delay and with these steps, you can work towards getting flight delay compensation. It is not enough to just know your rights, you should also exercise them and get compensated for the inconvenience caused by the airline’s incompetence.