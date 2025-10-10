Udupi: Boy Missing Since 2011 Found in Karkala After 13 Years

Udupi: police have successfully located Santosh, a 12-year-old boy with mental challenges who had been missing since February 23, 2011. The resolution of the long-standing case comes after a dedicated investigation that spanned over a decade.

Santosh disappeared from the Sri Krishnanugraha Rehabilitation and Adoption Center in Vasundhara Nagar, Malpe, where he was under the center’s care. Marina Elizabeth, the coordinator of the rehabilitation center, filed the initial missing person complaint, reporting that Santosh was last seen asleep in his room at the Ashirwad Santhekatte facility on the night of his disappearance. A case was subsequently registered at the Udupi Town Police Station under Crime No. 70/2011.

Recognizing the sensitivity and complexity of the case, a special investigation team was formed to locate the missing boy. The team pursued various leads and investigative angles, which ultimately led them to a young man named Bipin, residing at the Vijetha Special Children’s School in Karkala since 2018.

Based on Bipin’s physical appearance, estimated age, posture, and general demeanor, the investigation team suspected a potential connection to the missing Santosh. To ascertain the boy’s identity, Marina Elizabeth, the complainant, and Shanthi, a senior staff member who had worked at the rehabilitation center at the time of Santosh’s disappearance, were summoned to the school. Upon observing Bipin, both individuals positively identified him as Santosh, citing his facial resemblance and other distinguishing physical characteristics.

Given Santosh’s limited communication abilities due to his mental challenges and the ongoing efforts to locate his parents, the Udupi District Child Welfare Committee has directed that he remain under the care of the Vijetha Special Children’s School in Karkala. This arrangement will ensure his continued well-being until his family can be located and reunited with him.

The special police team responsible for tracing Santosh comprised Prabhu D.T., Deputy Superintendent of Police (Udupi Sub-Division); Sudarshan Dodmani, PSI Brahmavar; Eeranna Shiragumpi, PSI Udupi Town Police Station; HC Imran; HC Chetan; PC Santosh Devadiga, and PC Mallayya Hiremath. Their concerted and persistent efforts have brought closure to a missing person case that remained unresolved for 13 years, highlighting the commitment of the Udupi police force to serving and protecting the community.