Amid exit speculation, Siddaramaiah highlights Karnataka govt’s 3-year achievements

Bengaluru: Amid strong speculation over a possible leadership change in Karnataka and rumours surrounding his resignation, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Wednesday highlighted the achievements of his government.

In a post on X, Siddaramaiah stated that the Congress government had successfully completed three years in office with the blessings of the people of Karnataka and dedicated the credit for all its achievements to every Kannadiga in the state.

“We have completed three years in office with the blessings of the people of the state. On this meaningful occasion, we dedicate the credit for all the achievements of our government to every Kannadiga,” he said.

The Chief Minister further said that the government had honoured every promise made to the people before the Assembly elections and expressed pride in implementing the commitments as assured.

“We are proud that we have fulfilled every promise made to the people of the state before the elections. We have successfully implemented all five guarantee schemes and ensured that they reached every household,” he stated.

Highlighting the Anna Bhagya scheme, Siddaramaiah said the programme has become a major support system for crores of families by providing food security.

“The Anna Bhagya scheme, launched with the resolve that no one should sleep hungry, has become the foundation for a healthier society by ensuring nutritional food security for crores of families,” he stated.

The Chief Minister further revealed that the state government had spent Rs 18,897 crore so far under the Anna Bhagya scheme for the distribution of free food grains.

“Under the Anna Bhagya scheme, Rs 18,897 crore has been spent so far to distribute free food grains, benefiting 4.26 crore ration card holders who are now able to have three meals a day without worry,” he said.

Siddaramaiah’s post comes at a time when Karnataka politics is witnessing intense speculation over a possible change in leadership, with several Congress leaders making statements over the issue and the party high command yet to make any official announcement.

Amid intense speculation over a possible leadership change in Karnataka, Siddaramaiah on Wednesday said that he would speak in detail on Thursday regarding his recent Delhi visit and meetings with the Congress high command.

Asked about the discussions held with the Congress high command in Delhi, Siddaramaiah said, “I will speak later.” When reporters further asked when he would clarify the issue, he only said: “I will speak about everything tomorrow.”



