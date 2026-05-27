Karnataka people watching leadership crisis closely: BJP

Bengaluru: Leader of the Opposition R. Ashoka on Wednesday launched a scathing attack on the Congress government in Karnataka and warned that the people of the state were closely watching the political developments unfolding there.

In a strongly worded statement amid ongoing speculation over a possible leadership change in the state, he asserted that Congress should not mistake the patience of Kannadigas for weakness.

Ashoka claimed that the people would soon give a “fitting response” to what he termed a “power-hungry and anti-people government.”

He stated that the state does not merely need a change of Chief Minister but a complete change of the “anti-people Congress government.”

Ashoka alleged that governance in Karnataka has collapsed ever since the Congress came to power in 2023.

He claimed that development, public welfare, farmers’ concerns, and the future of the youth have all taken a back seat as the ruling party remains consumed by internal power struggles.

Ashoka described the reported “power-sharing arrangement” within the Congress as a “full-blown political circus”, alleging that the infighting has paralysed administration and damaged Karnataka’s image before the nation.

He further remarked that the Vidhana Soudha was no longer functioning as a centre of governance but had turned into a battlefield for political calculations and survival.

Targeting both Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar, Ashoka said it made no difference whether Siddaramaiah continued as Chief Minister, Shivakumar took over, or another leader was appointed by the Congress high command.

According to him, the Congress government had “nothing meaningful to offer” the people of Karnataka.

The BJP leader accused the government of lacking vision for Karnataka’s development, ignoring the plight of farmers, failing to provide opportunities for the youth, and showing no accountability towards public issues.

“Their only agenda is power, position, loot, and selfish politics,” Ashoka alleged.



