Two Arrested in Connection with Fake Beef Bill Case

Mangaluru: Law enforcement officials have apprehended two individuals in connection with Crime No. 243/25, a case involving the issuance of a fraudulent beef bill. The arrested parties are Abdul Sattar, 41, a resident of Chembugudde, Ullal, and the proprietor of Badriya beef stall located in Deralakatte, and Abdul Sattar, 54, a resident of Mullarpatna, Bantwal.

The arrests mark a significant development in the ongoing investigation into the matter. Authorities allege that Abdul Sattar (41) is the original accused in the case, while Abdul Sattar (54) is accused of arranging the counterfeit bill in question.

Both individuals were presented before a magistrate and have been remanded to judicial custody pending further legal proceedings. Details regarding the specific charges and evidence against the accused have not yet been fully disclosed by law enforcement. The investigation remains active, and authorities have not ruled out the possibility of additional arrests as they continue to probe the full extent of the alleged fraudulent activity.