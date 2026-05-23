Congress has internal democracy, MLAs free to express aspirations: Karnataka Minister on leadership tussle

Bagalkot: Commenting on the leadership tussle, Karnataka Excise Minister R.B. Timmapur on Saturday said it was natural for Congress legislators to express their aspirations for ministerial positions, asserting that the party has an internal democratic system.

Minister Timmapur is a close associate of Chief Minister Siddaramaiah.

Speaking to reporters in Bagalkot, the minister reacted to statements made by some Congress MLAs who had reportedly said they would approach the party high command in Delhi if they were not given ministerial berths.

“There is internal democracy in the Congress party. Naturally, legislators express their opinions, and there is nothing wrong with that. Wanting to become a minister is not a mistake. MLAs will seek opportunities, but the high command will carefully evaluate all factors before deciding who should be made ministers,” Timmapur said.

Responding to BJP allegations that the Congress government withdrew cases related to the Ladle Mashak Dargah clash incident in Kalaburagi as part of “Muslim appeasement politics,” Timmapur strongly rejected the charge.

“We have earlier withdrawn cases filed against farmers as well. Was that communal? We withdrew cases against eight or nine farmers. Did caste or religion come into the picture there?” he questioned.

He accused the BJP of deliberately giving communal colour to the issue and alleged that the BJP itself was indulging in appeasement politics.

“Our party believes in uniting people of all castes and religions and taking everyone along. The BJP is trying to divide society in the name of religion,” he alleged.

The minister further claimed that BJP leaders had not participated in the country’s freedom struggle and accused them of surviving politically by creating communal divisions.

“They wake up every morning and speak only in the name of religion. They have neither respect for religion nor love for the country,” he said.

He also expressed concern over the rising value of the dollar and increasing fuel and LPG cylinder prices.

“Instead of maintaining good international relations and controlling prices, people are being indirectly told to stop travelling if petrol and diesel prices rise, or stop cooking if cylinder prices increase. What will people think if the Prime Minister speaks in such a manner?” he said.

Timmapur alleged that the country’s dignity and reputation were being damaged under the present leadership.