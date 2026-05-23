Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah lays foundation stone for 2nd largest cricket stadium in Bengaluru

Bengaluru: Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said on Saturday that the state government has taken a major step towards the overall development of Bengaluru by initiating the construction of an international-standard cricket stadium at Suryanagar near the city, which he added would boost sports, tourism, employment generation and economic growth.

Speaking after inaugurating and laying foundation stones for multiple housing and infrastructure projects organised jointly by the Housing Department and the Karnataka Housing Board (KHB) at Suryagram, the Chief Minister added that the project reflects the state government’s long-term development vision.

Referring to the stadium in Gujarat with a seating capacity of around 90,000, Siddaramaiah said Karnataka’s proposed stadium would become the second-largest in the country.

He added that the stadium would help accelerate tourism growth, improve the local economy of surrounding villages, and create employment opportunities.

The Chief Minister said the stadium would be constructed entirely using KHB funds without any financial assistance from the state government.

He cited estimates suggesting that KHB could generate nearly Rs 20,000 crore through the sale of its vacant residential sites.

The event included the foundation stone laying ceremony for the international cricket stadium, launch of the Chief Minister’s “Namma Mane” housing scheme, foundation stone laying for the Suryashine and Surya Divine residential complexes, and symbolic distribution of housing sites to landowners who had provided land for the housing project.

Siddaramaiah added that the Housing Department and KHB, which had so far focused mainly on housing construction, have now ventured into building an 80,000-seat international stadium, calling it a significant milestone in the state’s development plans.

He praised KHB Chairman and MLA Shivalingegowda and Housing Minister B.Z. Zameer Ahmed Khan for their efforts in taking up the project.

“Every individual dreams of having a roof over their head. With land prices rising sharply, KHB is providing affordable housing sites for poor and middle-class families,” the Chief Minister said.

Siddaramaiah also announced that administrative approval has been granted for the construction of key connecting roads in Jigani hobli to support the area’s development, and officials have been instructed to begin the work soon.

He said that the Housing Department has already distributed more than three lakh houses and residential sites across Karnataka during the current phase.

“Hence, through sports, tourism, employment generation and economic development, we have laid the foundation for the region’s comprehensive progress,” the Chief Minister added.

Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar, Home Minister G. Parameshwara, Housing Minister Zameer Ahmed Khan, KHB Chairman Shivalingegowda, Anekal MLA Shivanna, senior legislators T.B. Jayachandra and Krishnappa, former MP D.K. Suresh, Slum Development Board Chairman and MLA Abbayya, MLC Ramoji Gowda, and Guarantee Implementation Committee Chairman H.M. Revanna were among those present at the event.



