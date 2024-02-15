Gerosa School Issue, Case Filed Against MLAs Vedavyas and Bharat Shetty

Mangaluru: A case is registered in Pandeshwar Police station on February 14, against MLA of Mangaluru South Constituency Vedavyas Kamath and MLA of Mangaluru North Constituency Dr Bharat Shetty for violating the norms and staging a protest outside the School premises shouting slogans against the institution and insulting the teachers.

There was an allegation that a teacher at Gerosa school insulted Lord Rama and Hinduism during the moral studies class. The teacher was teaching the poem “Work is Worship” by Rabindranath Tagore. She was explaining the meaning of the poem in English. But a few parents alleged that the teacher insulted Lord Rama and Hinduism saying, “Do you need to demolish a mosque and build a temple for Lord Rama?” As soon as you carve the stone and decorate it Will it become God?, your Ramayana Mahabharata is all fiction, your Modi who killed Muslims in Gujarat used hateful words”.

Questioning this, the parents of the children, MLAs Vedavyas Kamath and Bharat Shetty and other social leaders went to the school and protested. They demanded the management to dismiss the school teacher. The School management dismissed the teacher at their request. To investigate the issue, DDPI Dayananda Ramachandra Naik was appointed. As per the recent development, the state Congress government has suddenly transferred the investigating officer, Dayanand Ramachandra Naik, while the investigation is still in progress.

On February 14, a case was filed against MLA Vedavyas Kamath, MLA Bharat Shetty and VHP leader Sharan Pumpwell for disturbing social peace and destroying communal harmony at the Pandeshwar Police Station.

In this connection, the BJP has organised massive protests against the Congress government for filing a case against Sharan Pumpwell, MLAs Vedavyas Kamath and Bharat Shetty.

Also Read Related Articles