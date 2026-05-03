Tulu Koota Kuwait Successfully Concludes Blood Donation Drive

Kuwait: Tulu Koota Kuwait (TKK), a prominent cultural organization for the Tulu-speaking community in Kuwait, held a blood donation drive recently. The event was at the Blood Bank in Jabriya, Kuwait, from 2:00 PM to 7:00 PM. The drive was held under the theme “Donate Blood, Save Lives.”

Founded in 2000, Tulu Koota Kuwait has served the Tulu community in Kuwait for the past 26 years. The association is affiliated with the Embassy of India in Kuwait. It aims to foster unity through language and preserve the cultural heritage of Tulu Nadu. TKK supports various educational, cultural, and welfare initiatives.

The blood donation drive witnessed an encouraging turnout, with approximately 110 individuals participating. A total of 80 successful blood donations were recorded, demonstrating a strong sense of communal responsibility and dedication to saving lives.

All blood donors received donor kits as a token of appreciation. These kits were generously sponsored by Badr Medical Center, Farwaniya, Kuwait, whose ongoing support played a crucial role in the success of the initiative.

The seamless execution of the event was facilitated by the dedicated efforts and unwavering support of the association’s committee members.

Mr. Vijay Kumar Kairangala, President of Tulu Koota Kuwait, along with the organization’s management, expressed sincere gratitude to all donors and participants for their invaluable support in making the blood donation drive a resounding success. They underscored the significance of such initiatives in addressing critical healthcare needs and promoting a culture of voluntary blood donation.

The association also conveyed its appreciation to the medical staff and volunteers at the Blood Bank, Jabriya, for their professionalism and cooperation throughout the program.

Mr. Sahil D’Souza captured photographic memories of the event, while Sangeetha Restaurant, Salmiya, provided refreshments for the committee members.

Tulu Koota Kuwait extended its sincere gratitude to the event sponsors, including Al Mulla Exchange, Badr Medical Center, Farwaniya, M A Hyther Group, and Al Ahleia Insurance Co., for their sustained support and significant contributions to the event’s success.

The program concluded with a message encouraging the public to actively participate in future blood donation drives, reinforcing the principle that every drop of blood has the potential to save a life.