Hectic activity in K’taka Cong: Shivakumar camps in Delhi; Siddaramaiah meets supporters

Bengaluru: There is hectic political activity taking place in Karnataka Congress with Deputy Chief Minister, D.K. Shivakumar camping in Delhi to meet leaders of the Gandhi family and Chief Minister Siddaramaiah holding a closed door meeting with his supporters in Bengaluru.

Congress sources state that the controversy surrounding Davanagere bypolls has given opportunity to Shivakumar to initiate action against CM Siddaramaiah camp leaders. They also indicate that CM Siddaramaiah’s camp will come up with a counterstrategy soon.

Although the two leaders had earlier projected unity through joint appearances, including breakfast meetings, recent developments suggest that the leadership debate may resurface prominently after the bye-election results.

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah held a meeting with his close ministers, even as Shivakumar and his brother D.K. Suresh headed to Delhi.

While both Siddaramaiah and Shivakumar have publicly displayed unity, their supporting legislators have issued contrasting statements.

Siddaramaiah’s son, Congress MLC Yathindra Siddaramaiah, asserted that his father would continue as Chief Minister for a full five-year term. On the other hand, legislators aligned with Shivakumar have claimed that he would assume the Chief Minister’s position within the current tenure.

Until recently, the Congress high command was occupied with elections in five states. With those polls now almost concluded, the arrival of Shivakumar in Delhi has fuelled political curiosity.

On the other hand sources confirmed that CM Siddaramaiah convened a closed-door meeting with trusted ministers at a private venue on Cunningham Road in Bengaluru, reportedly to discuss Cabinet reshuffle and internal party concerns. Ministers including Bhairati Suresh, G. Parameshwara, K.H. Muniyappa, Satish Jarkiholi, B.Z. Zameer Ahmed Khan, and Dinesh Gundu Rao were said to be present.

The meeting is believed to have focussed on concerns that close aides of the Chief Minister are being targeted and on Siddaramaiah’s perceived silence. Participants reportedly expressed apprehension that unilateral decisions within the party could harm senior leaders’ standing and alienate communities ahead of the 2028 Assembly elections. There was also a call for Siddaramaiah to intervene more actively to prevent damage to the party.

Meanwhile, speaking in Delhi, Shivakumar said he was unaware of the meeting held by the Chief Minister’s close aides and remarked that he did not distinguish between who is “close” or not. He hinted that a Cabinet reshuffle may be necessary as the government completes three years in office, suggesting that “unexpected developments” could occur before May 20.

Earlier, responding to the media after the budget, Siddaramaiah had stated that the people of the state want him to continue as Chief Minister, but emphasised that the final decision rests with the party high command. He reiterated his commitment to abide by that decision and expressed his willingness to present two more budgets if given the opportunity.