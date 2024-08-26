Karkala Assault Case: Third Accused Abhay Arrested, Total Arrests Now Three

Udupi: In a significant development in the Karkala sexual assault case, the police have arrested a third accused, Abhay (23), a resident of Karkala. This brings the total number of detained individuals to three, including Altaf and Richard Xavier, who were arrested earlier.

According to Superintendent of Police Dr. Arun K, preliminary investigations have revealed that Abhay provided drugs to the main accused, Altaf, and also attempted to help him escape after the crime.

Abhay will be produced in court on Tuesday and taken into custody for further investigation. The police will take further legal action accordingly.

Additionally, in the NDPS (Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances) case related to the assault, Abhay has been arrested, and two more suspects have been taken into custody. The police will investigate their role in the case and aim to complete the investigation as soon as possible.