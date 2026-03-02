Karnataka BJP accuses Siddaramaiah of surveillance, financial mismanagement

Bengaluru: Karnataka BJP on Monday launched a sharp attack on Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and the Congress government, alleging internal surveillance, financial mismanagement, and failure to fulfil election promises.

Addressing a press conference in Bengaluru, the Leader of the Opposition in the Legislative Assembly, R. Ashoka, alleged that Siddaramaiah had formed an “unauthorised team” headed by an officer of the rank of a Superintendent of Police (SP) to monitor the activities of his rival, Deputy Chief Minister and State Congress President D.K. Shivakumar.

It can be noted that Shivakumar is a strong contender for the CM’s post.

“The Chief Minister has formed an unauthorised team under the leadership of an SP to keep watch on the Deputy Chief Minister’s activities. They are doing all kinds of work, like cutting funds and tapping phones. This is an invisible SIT,” he claimed.

Ashoka also criticised the Congress government’s handling of its guarantee schemes. He said Congress leaders were now advising wealthy beneficiaries to give up subsidies, which contradicted their earlier assurances.

“The guarantee scheme was announced during elections, and Siddaramaiah himself had said it would be given even to the rich. Now saying the rich should give it up is wrong,” he said, adding that the cooking gas subsidy had existed for years and Prime Minister Narendra Modi had earlier appealed to financially capable citizens to voluntarily give it up.

He further alleged that the Congress had failed to fulfil its election manifesto promises and claimed that Rs 37,000 crore in payments to contractors remained pending.

“Instead of clearing these dues, Siddaramaiah is blaming the previous BJP government. After COVID, Basavaraj Bommai presented a budget without shortages. Siddaramaiah should have continued that. Those who did not question then are now making allegations,” he said.

Ashoka said the BJP would highlight the government’s failures during the ongoing budget session and oppose what he described as economic distress in the state.

“In this budget session, the government’s flaws and shortcomings will be exposed. We will fight against the state’s economic distress,” he said.

The BJP leader also alleged internal divisions within the Congress, claiming that party MLAs were openly expressing dissent.

“The Congress is a divided house, with MLAs standing on the streets and issuing threats,” he said.

Raising concerns about governance, Ashoka alleged irregularities in the Women and Child Welfare Department and said funds announced in previous budgets had not been released.

He also criticised the government over law and order, civic issues, and administrative problems.

“Attacks on Hindus are taking place. Garbage problems have increased in Bengaluru. There is an e-Khata issue in the Revenue Department. We will discuss all these matters in the House,” he said.

Ashoka further accused the state government of excessive borrowing, claiming Karnataka’s debt had reached unprecedented levels.

“The state government has borrowed Rs 3.5 lakh crore. Siddaramaiah has borrowed more than all previous chief ministers, and by the end of his term, the debt will reach Rs 6 lakh crore. There will be a debt burden of Rs 1 lakh per person. We will fight against such economic distress,” he said.

He reiterated that the BJP would raise these issues during the Assembly session and hold the government accountable for its policies and financial mismanagement.



