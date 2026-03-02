Kaup MLA Accuses Former Minister Sorake of Obstructing Development, Threatens Protest

Udupi: Kaup MLA Gurme Suresh Shetty has launched a scathing attack on former minister Vinay Kumar Sorake, accusing him of engaging in “cheap politics” and deliberately obstructing development initiatives within the Kaup constituency. Shetty warned that continued confrontational tactics would result in a black flag protest targeting the district-in-charge minister.

Speaking at a press conference held in Udupi on Monday, Shetty alleged a pattern of obstruction against various development projects in the constituency. He claimed that undue pressure was being exerted on government officials to stall these activities.

Shetty highlighted a specific instance involving the allocation of land for the Department of Youth Empowerment and Sports. He stated that following an inspection and demarcation of boundaries by government officials, including the Assistant Commissioner and Deputy Commissioner, the government sanctioned 6.30 acres of land. Subsequently, a non-political, non-caste-based Kambala committee was formed. An invitation, including photographs of Congress leaders, was extended to the district-in-charge minister, who initially gave his consent to attend. However, according to Shetty, Sorake intervened at the last moment, allegedly pressuring the minister to withdraw support and halt the Kambala event. Shetty characterized this action as a continuation of “conspiratorial politics.” He further criticized the minister’s perceived indifference towards the coastal region and the inadequacy of allocated grants.

Karkala MLA Sunil Kumar, also present at the press conference, echoed Shetty’s sentiments. Kumar alleged that defeated Congress candidates from the coastal region were actively working to prevent the Kambala from taking place, motivated by a desire to deny credit to Gurme Suresh Shetty. He asserted that the Kambala issue was merely a pretext, masking a broader agenda by the Congress party to impede public-oriented activities and hinder the overall development of the district. Kumar warned that any attempts by officials to act as “puppets” of defeated Congress candidates would not be tolerated.

Shetty firmly stated that the provision of grants for the Udupi Kambala was the government’s prerogative. Regardless of whether grants were sanctioned, the Kambala committee remained committed to conducting the event. He issued a strong warning, stating that any attempt to conduct another “Bhoomi Puja” (groundbreaking ceremony) for the Udupi Kambala would trigger an intense protest.

Udupi-Chikkamagaluru MP Kota Srinivas Poojary, MLAs Kiran Kumar Kodgi and Yashpal Suvarna, former MLA Lalaji R Mendon, and BJP district president Kutyaru Naveen Shetty were also present at the press conference, lending their support to Shetty’s accusations. The collective presence of these prominent figures underscores the seriousness with which these allegations are being taken within the ruling party.