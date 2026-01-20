MP Capt. Brijesh Chowta Urges Immediate Action to Alleviate Traffic Congestion at Pandeshwar Level Crossing

Mangaluru: In response to mounting public concern, Member of Parliament Capt. Brijesh Chowta has issued directives to railway officials demanding the swift implementation of temporary relief measures aimed at mitigating traffic congestion and public inconvenience at the Pandeshwar level crossing in Mangaluru. The directives come as a result of frequent disruptions caused by the movement of goods and empty passenger trains.

During a meeting held at the Deputy Commissioner’s office, which included public representatives, railway officials, and concerned citizens, Capt. Chowta addressed the core issue of prolonged wait times for commuters. The MP emphasized that the repeated closure of the Pandeshwar level crossing, necessitated by the passage of goods and passenger trains traveling between Mangaluru Central and the Bandar goods shed, has resulted in significant delays and disruptions to daily routines.

To immediately address the problem, Capt. Chowta instructed railway officials to install LED display boards in proximity to the railway gate. These boards would provide real-time information on train movement timings, allowing commuters to better plan their journeys and potentially utilize alternative routes. Furthermore, he suggested implementing measures to restrict train movement along this particular route during peak commuting hours in an effort to minimize disruption.

Capt. Chowta underscored the urgency of finding a permanent solution to the persistent difficulties faced by local residents due to the frequent closures of the Pandeshwar level crossing. He urged the municipal corporation and railway authorities to collaborate on a comprehensive report outlining potential solutions. Following the report’s completion, the railway department is expected to engage in discussions with senior officials to arrive at a final decision on suitable remedial measures.

MLA Vedavyas Kamath, who also attended the meeting, corroborated the severity of the issue, stating that between 10 and 15 empty passenger and goods trains traverse the Pandeshwar level crossing daily en route to the harbor yard. Each passage results in traffic jams lasting between 15 and 20 minutes, causing significant disruptions for students, office workers, ambulances, and other emergency vehicles during peak hours. Kamath acknowledged the numerous complaints received from local residents and reiterated his commitment to finding a resolution.

Deputy Commissioner Darshan H.V. supported the call for improved communication, suggesting that displaying train arrival timings on large screens in affected areas would enable the public to make informed decisions about alternative routes. He directed railway officials to take immediate action to implement this measure.

The meeting also served as a platform to discuss similar traffic congestion issues near the Hoige Bazaar level crossing. Participants deliberated on the feasibility of relocating the yard to an alternative, more suitable location.

Attendees at the meeting included Municipal Commissioner Ravichandra Nayak, former mayors Divakar Pandeshwar and Premananda Shetty, senior municipal engineer Naresh Shenai, and prominent citizens Dharma Raj, Ravishankar Mijaru, and Nithin Kumar, among others, highlighting the broad community involvement in seeking a resolution to these ongoing traffic challenges.