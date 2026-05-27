Mamata Banerjee pens ‘chameleon’ themed poem amid Trinamool infighting

Kolkata: As internal crisis within the Trinamool Congress (TMC) escalates, with several party leaders and elected public representatives targeting the party’s general secretary and Lok Sabha member, Abhishek Banerjee, over the party’s landslide defeat, former Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has chosen to counter the rebels within the party by penning a poem on the theme of a “chameleon”.

She posted the poem, scripted in Bengali and titled “Chameleon”, on her Facebook wall on Wednesday night, indirectly lambasting the rebels for allegedly maligning and attempting to quit the Trinamool Congress at a moment of crisis for the party founded by her.

“More terrifying than the chameleons are those multi-faceted persons who change their colours faster to keep their source of earning intact,” the opening lines of the poem read.

The poem further stated that such people “change their colours and characters within hours for the sake of their own financial transactions” and “sell the self-respect of people and workers”.

In the poem, Mamata Banerjee also indirectly cautioned the rebels about being punished for their “dubious” actions during the party’s crisis.

“Just as the wheels of the chariot will move, so will your wheels move. You will get results. On that day, the traitors will understand what valueless inhumanity is all about,” read the closing lines of the poem.

Mamata Banerjee had perhaps sensed the internal rebellion earlier, and in her first interaction with the newly elected party legislators after the results, she conveyed that those wishing to quit the Trinamool Congress were welcome to do so.

The internal rebellion has intensified since then, and Mamata Banerjee’s decision to pen the poem is being seen as a direct message to the rebels, creating ripples in political circles and corridors of power in West Bengal.