Udupi District Muslim Harmony Paryaya Committee Announces Horekānike and Refreshment Distribution for Shiroor Math Paryaya

Udupi: The Udupi District Muslim Harmony Paryaya Committee has announced a series of initiatives aimed at fostering communal harmony during the upcoming Shiroor Math Paryaya festival. Building on Udupi’s rich history of Hindu-Muslim unity, the committee will organize a Horekānike (ritual offering) procession, distribute refreshments, and provide drinking water to devotees participating in the festivities.

Haji K. Aboobacker Parkala, President of the Udupi District Muslim Harmony Paryaya Committee, addressed a press conference outlining the planned activities. He emphasized the committee’s commitment to upholding the age-old tradition of unity and brotherhood that has characterized Udupi’s Sri Krishna Math for generations.

The committee’s involvement will commence on January 9th, during the Pura Pravesha (ceremonial entry) ceremony. Volunteers will distribute refreshments to the thousands of devotees expected to participate in the event, providing sustenance and demonstrating solidarity.

A central highlight of the committee’s activities will be the Horekānike procession, scheduled for January 13th. The procession will originate from Jodukatte and feature a traditional Muslim cultural art form – the rhythmic beating of the Daf – alongside the ritual offerings. This inclusion of Muslim cultural elements underscores the committee’s intention to create a shared experience of celebration and mutual respect.

Furthermore, on the Paryaya day itself, January 18th, the committee will distribute 10,000 bottles of drinking water to attendees. This practical gesture aims to ensure the well-being of devotees and further exemplifies the committee’s dedication to serving the community.

Haji K. Aboobacker Parkala extended an appeal to all members of the Muslim community to actively participate in the three programmes organized by the committee. He emphasized the importance of collective involvement in promoting interfaith understanding and strengthening the bonds of unity within the district.

Several members of the Udupi District Muslim Harmony Paryaya Committee were present at the press conference, including Hamzath, Rafiq Doddanagudde, Peeru Saheb, Riyaz Palli, Charles Ambler, Arif, Ansar Ahmed Iqbal Mayyaddi Atradi, and publicity committee member Rahim Ujire, demonstrating the broad support for these initiatives within the community. The Udupi District Muslim Harmony Paryaya Committee’s efforts represent a significant contribution to the spirit of inclusivity and mutual respect that defines Udupi’s cultural landscape.