Malpe Police Arrest Suspect in Chilli Powder Attack and Gold Chain Robbery Case

Udupi: Malpe police have apprehended one individual in connection with the robbery and assault of a fish trader near Malpe Harbour. The incident involved the use of chilli powder and the theft of a gold chain.

The arrested suspect has been identified as Muttanna, a 20-year-old native of Koppal. He is accused of involvement in the attack on Dayananda Kunder, a local fish trader.

According to the police report, Kunder filed a complaint stating that he was en route to work at Malpe Harbour at approximately 3:00 a.m. on February 20th. At around 4:30 a.m. While visiting the restroom, Kunder was approached near Sahukar Bar by an individual feigning interest in purchasing fish at approximately 4:40 a.m. The individual then allegedly threw chilli powder into Kunder’s face.

The assailant subsequently dragged Kunder a short distance, where two accomplices joined him. The trio allegedly brandished a knife and demanded the gold chain from Kunder’s neck. Upon his refusal, the assailants reportedly assaulted him and forcibly removed a gold chain weighing approximately 6 sovereigns, valued at Rs. 6 lakh. The accused also allegedly threatened Kunder with death if he reported the incident to the police.

The Malpe Police Station registered a case under Crime No. 20/2026, Sections 309(6), 351(2) r/w 3(5) of the BNS Act.

The investigation was conducted under the supervision of Udupi Sub-Division DySP Belliyappa and Malpe Circle Inspector Ramachandra Nayak, and led by Malpe Police Sub-Inspector Eeranna Shiragumpi. Malpe PSI Hussain Saab Chapparkar, along with HC Adarsh and PC Basavaraj Haidri, were involved in the arrest of the accused during the detection operation.

Authorities have confirmed the recovery of the stolen gold chain, weighing 37.570 grams, from the arrested suspect.

Muttanna has been presented before the court, according to police officials. The investigation is ongoing, and authorities are pursuing the remaining suspects involved in the crime.