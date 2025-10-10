Students Urged to Resist Cultural Invasion on Campuses at 29th PROFCON in Mangaluru

Mangaluru: The 29th Profcon Global Professional Students Conference, organized by the Wisdom Islamic Students Organisation, has issued a call to action, urging students to mount a robust defense against what it describes as forces attempting to utilize educational campuses as conduits for cultural decadence.

The three-day conference, held in Mangaluru, commenced with an inaugural session that voiced serious apprehension regarding ideologies allegedly promoting the consumption of alcohol and narcotics within campus environments. The assembly appealed to parents, educators, and educational administrators to exercise vigilance and implement proactive measures to counter these perceived trends.

Speakers at the conference emphasized that, even amidst the ongoing advancements in artificial intelligence and the knowledge revolution, efforts are allegedly being made to ensnare students in a mire of obscenity and indolence. They called for the immediate identification and resistance to these influences, which they deemed detrimental.

Sheikh Abdussalam Madani, CEO and Founder of Aspire College of Excellence, formally inaugurated the conference. Dr. Shahbaz K. Abbas, State Vice President of Wisdom Students, presided over the function. Dignitaries in attendance included Karnataka Health and Family Welfare Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao, who served as the chief guest. Other notable speakers included Shareef Elangot, Vice President of the Wisdom Islamic Organisation; Dr. Anfas Mukram, State Treasurer of Wisdom Youth; E. Sujaid and K.M. Shamil, State Secretaries of Wisdom Students; Basheer Kombanadukam, District President of Wisdom Kasargod; and Sayyid Shaz, Treasurer of the Karnataka Salafi Association.

In addition to concerns about cultural influences, the conference also addressed the significant issue of professional talent drain from the state. Participants demanded that authorities prioritize the creation of sufficient employment opportunities to mitigate the exodus of qualified professionals seeking prospects elsewhere.

The conference’s first evening featured a panel discussion titled “Surviving a Shaken World,” with contributions from C.P. Saleem, P.O. Faseeh (Student, Kozhikode Government Law College), Shiyad Hassan (former student, Hyderabad Central University), and Hilal Saleem C.P. (student, Perinthalmanna MES Medical College).

Former Chief Election Commissioner to Lead Political Debate

A highlight of Saturday’s program will be a contemporary debate titled “When the Regime Fails, the People,” featuring former National Chief Election Commissioner Dr. S.Y. Qureshi as the chief guest. Representatives from major political organizations, including P.V. Ahmed Saju (MSF National Committee President), P.S. Sajneev (SFI Kerala State Secretary), and Dr. Jinto John, representing Youth Congress, are slated to participate. The session anticipates significant interest as youth representatives from diverse political ideologies engage in discourse on governance and people’s movements.

Saturday’s agenda also includes specialized sessions such as the She Space Symposium, led by Dr. C. Raseela (State President, Wisdom Women) and T.K. Haneena (State President, Wisdom Girls), and a workshop on “Tackling Modern Addictions,” featuring presentations by Sheikh Abdussalam Madani and Shafeeq Bin Raheem.

The conference will also address international issues, expressing solidarity with the Palestinian people through a dedicated session titled “Echoes of Al-Quds: The Palestine Story.” Dr. P.J. Vincent, Geopolitical Analyst and Professor at the Department of History, Kozhikode Government Arts & Science College, along with Dr. Abdullah Basil C.P., will lead this session.

The conference is scheduled to conclude on Sunday with presentations from over 50 distinguished speakers, including Kerala MLAs N.A. Nellikkunnu and A.K.M. Ashraf, Yenepoya University Pro-Chancellor Mohammed Farhad, and various state-level leaders from the Wisdom organization and its affiliated bodies. This three-day event aims to unite professional students from across the country to engage in discussions regarding contemporary challenges facing youth and to explore potential solutions for fostering a morally conscious academic environment.