Mangaluru: Parish Priest of St. Lawrence Shrine, Bondel, Survives Car Accident on New Year’s Day

Mangaluru: Fr Andrew Leo D’Souza, the esteemed parish priest of St. Lawrence Shrine and Church in Bondel, Mangaluru, miraculously survived a car accident on New Year’s Day, January 1st. Fr. D’Souza escaped the incident with no major injuries.

The accident occurred as Fr. D’Souza was traveling from his hometown of Nirude back to the Bondel Church, following a New Year’s gathering at his family’s residence. Preliminary reports indicate that the incident took place in the Marakada locality. A sudden tire burst resulted in the loss of control of the vehicle.

Security camera footage from the vicinity captured the vehicle veering sharply off the road before overturning into the courtyard of a private residence situated adjacent to the roadway. The footage highlights the severity of the incident, underscoring the fortunate nature of Fr. D’Souza’s escape from serious harm.

Local authorities have commenced a thorough investigation into the circumstances surrounding the accident. The investigation aims to determine the precise cause of the tire failure and to implement measures ensuring enhanced road safety within the Marakada locality and surrounding areas.

The news of Fr. D’Souza’s fortunate escape has been met with widespread relief and gratitude from parishioners of St. Lawrence Shrine and the broader community.