Police Commissioner Vows Relentless Pursuit of Drug Peddlers in Mangaluru

Mangaluru: Police Commissioner Sudhir Kumar Reddy has affirmed the unwavering commitment of the Mangaluru police department to eradicate drug peddling, declaring that the ongoing drive against individuals involved in the distribution of drugs, ganja, and other narcotic substances will persist until every last peddler is apprehended.

Commissioner Reddy made this resolute statement on Tuesday during a meeting held at the Town Hall. The gathering, organized as part of a comprehensive drug and narcotics awareness programme, brought together representatives from various educational institutions across the city.

Highlighting the police department’s proactive measures, Commissioner Reddy emphasized the continuous operations underway to dismantle the intricate drug distribution networks operating within Mangaluru. He expressed optimism based on recent screenings conducted among students, revealing no drug-positive cases. This outcome, he stated, has significantly bolstered confidence in the ultimate success of the “Drug-Free Mangaluru” campaign.

The Police Commissioner stressed the critical need for active anti-drug committees in all colleges. He urged these committees to proactively identify students suspected of being under the influence of narcotic substances and facilitate their rehabilitation through dedicated counseling services. Commissioner Reddy assured the educational institutions of the police department’s full support in these endeavors.

He further emphasized the importance of collaborative efforts between educational institutions and law enforcement to maintain drug-free campuses. Regular visits by police officers to campuses will be conducted to monitor the situation closely. While students affected by drug use will be treated as victims in need of support, Commissioner Reddy reiterated that strict and uncompromising action would be taken against all drug peddlers.

Addressing concerns about the perceived prevalence of drug usage in Mangaluru, Commissioner Reddy presented data from recent drug tests. Between June 1, 2025, and January 17, 2026, a total of 5,356 drug tests were administered across various colleges, with only 14 cases returning positive results. He asserted that this data clearly indicates a decline in drug-related activities within the district.

Commissioner Reddy also appealed to parents and teachers to maintain close vigilance over the activities of students, encouraging open communication and early intervention when necessary.

Police NOC for Paying Guest Accommodations Under Consideration

Recognizing the significant number of students residing in Paying Guest (PG) accommodations throughout the city, the Police Commissioner addressed concerns regarding the regulation of these establishments. He stated that the possibility of requiring a No Objection Certificate (NOC) from the police department before granting licenses to PGs would be thoroughly examined.

Meeting participants raised concerns about the lax enforcement of rules in many PGs, creating an environment conducive to drug use. They also highlighted the police’s often inadequate information regarding the operations of these establishments.

In response, Commissioner Reddy assured attendees that steps would be explored to ensure that the city corporation and local bodies obtain a police NOC prior to issuing licenses for PG establishments. This measure aims to enhance oversight and accountability within the PG sector.

The meeting saw the participation of key officials, including Superintendent of Police Arun Kumar, Deputy Commissioner of Police Mithun H.N., Mangaluru Sub-Divisional Officer Meenakshi Arya, and ASP Anil Kumar, among others.



