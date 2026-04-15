Vittal: Police Clarify Viral Suspect Unrelated to Child’s Gold Chain Snatching Case

Vittal: Local law enforcement officials issued a formal clarification regarding a recent case involving the alleged snatching of a gold chain from a child in the Kodapadavu area, under the jurisdiction of the Vittla Police Station. The clarification addresses the circulation of a photograph on social media that falsely implicated an individual in connection with the incident.

The incident, reported to the Vittal Police Station, involved an unidentified individual on a two-wheeled vehicle who reportedly threatened a 7-year-old child and forcibly removed a gold chain weighing approximately 7 grams from the child’s neck.

Upon receiving the complaint, authorities registered a case (Crime No. 91/2026) under Section 309(4) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), 2023, and initiated a formal investigation.

After registering the case, an image depicting a person riding a KTM motorcycle was widely circulated across social media platforms, accompanied by claims asserting the individual’s involvement in the gold chain snatching.

In response to this circulation, the police diligently traced and questioned the individual depicted in the photograph. Following a thorough verification process, it was conclusively determined that the individual in question has no connection to the reported crime.

To prevent the further dissemination of misinformation and to safeguard the reputation and well-being of the individual and his family, the police department released an official statement clarifying the individual’s lack of involvement in the case.

The investigation into the gold chain snatching remains active and ongoing. Law enforcement agencies are continuing their efforts to identify and apprehend the person responsible for the crime.