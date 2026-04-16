Muller’s Cosmeceuticals Launched: A New Era of Holistic, Science-Driven Skin and Hair Care

Mangaluru: In a landmark moment blending tradition with innovation, Muller’s Cosmeceuticals was officially launched during the 36th Graduation Day ceremony, marking a significant expansion of Father Muller Charitable Institutions’ legacy in healthcare and wellness. The launch was inaugurated by Most Rev. Dr. Peter Paul Saldanha, Bishop of Mangalore, alongside Dr. Gangadhara Somayaji, Vice Chancellor of Yenepoya (Deemed to be University), in the distinguished presence of Rev. Fr Faustine Lucas Lobo, Director of FMCI.

With a rich heritage spanning over 146 years, rooted in the timeless principles of homoeopathic care—gentle healing, natural balance, and eco-conscious practices—the institution continues to evolve while remaining anchored to its founding mission inspired by Fr. Augustus Muller SJ. This latest venture represents a seamless fusion of tradition and modern scientific advancement.

Announcing the new division, Rev. Fr. Nelson Dheeraj Pais emphasized the institution’s longstanding expertise in homoeopathic formulations and ethical pharmaceutical manufacturing. He described Muller’s Cosmeceuticals as a forward-looking initiative aimed at bridging the gap between dermatological science and gentle, therapeutic skincare. The range is designed to offer solutions that are both clinically relevant and skin-friendly, catering to the evolving needs of modern consumers.

The newly launched range reflects a harmonious blend of “nature meets science,” offering sustainable and transformative solutions for skin and hair care. Collaborating with ORIGO Cosmeceuticals and drawing from centuries-old homoeopathic formulations and refined with contemporary expertise from the Faculty of Homoeopathy, these products have been carefully curated for today’s lifestyle and environmental challenges.

The inaugural product lineup includes:

• Muller’s Skin Revive Serum

• Muller’s Sunguard Cream

• Muller’s Alpha Brightening Serum

• Muller’s Detan Lotion

• Muller’s Follicle Density Serum

• Muller’s Freckle Free Cream

• Muller’s Clear Skin Face Wash

• Muller’s Advanced Luxe Moisturizer

• Muller’s Malwa Stem Hair Serum

• Muller’s Clarifying Enzyme Gel

• Muller’s Nil Gray

• Muller’s Gentle Cleanse Shampoo

Each product embodies the institution’s commitment to quality, safety, and innovation, promising effective care rooted in holistic healing principles.

The launch of Muller’s Cosmeceuticals stands as yet another feather in the cap of FMCI, extending its trusted homoeopathic legacy into the realm of cosmetics and personal care. With plans for an expanded product portfolio in the near future, this new production division is poised to benefit not only homoeopathy practitioners and users but also the wider public seeking safer and more meaningful skincare solutions.

As the institution steps into this promising new chapter, the message resonates clearly: a collective move towards safer, holistic, and clinically grounded approaches to skin and hair care.

Also present during the inaugural were Rev. Fr. Nelson Dheeraj Pais, Administrator of the Father Muller Homoeopathic Pharmaceutical Division, Rev. Fr. Nilesh Crasta, Administrator of the Father Muller Homoeopathic Medical College and Hospital, Rev. Fr. Ashwin Crasta, Assistant Administrator of the Father Muller Homoeopathic Medical College and Hospital, Dr. E. S. J. Prabhu Kiran, Principal of the Father Muller Homoeopathic Medical College, Dr. Vilma D’Souza, Vice Principal of the Father Muller Homoeopathic Medical College, Dr. Girish Navada, Medical Superintendent of the Father Muller Homoeopathic Medical College and Hospital, Dr. Reshel Noronha, Convenor of the 36th Graduation Day, Mr. Mansur Khan, CEO of ORIGO Cosmeceuticals; and Mr. Rathan Kumar, Production Manager of the Father Muller Homoeopathic Pharmaceutical Division.