Udaya of St Aloysius University Awarded Doctorate

Mangaluru: Mr. Udaya, the esteemed Librarian of St Aloysius (Deemed to be University), Mangaluru, has been awarded the degree of Doctor of Philosophy (Ph.D.) by Mangalore University, Mangalagangothri. The distinction was conferred upon him for his scholarly research and thesis entitled, “Role of University Grants Commission in the Development of College Libraries in the Mangalore and Mysore Regions: A Study.”

Mr. Udaya’s rigorous research was conducted under the expert guidance of Dr. Khaisar Muneebulla Khan, Retired Professor and Former Chairman of the Department of Library and Information Science at Mangalore University. Dr. Khan’s mentorship proved invaluable in the successful completion of this significant academic endeavor.

A native of Ganganadu, Byndoor in the Udupi District, Mr. Udaya is the son of Mr. Venka and Mrs. Gulabi. His attainment of the doctoral degree represents a momentous achievement, bringing immense pride not only to his family but also to St Aloysius University and the wider community. The university has recognized Mr. Udaya’s dedication to his field and the significant contribution his research makes to the understanding of library development within the region. His work is expected to provide valuable insights for policymakers and practitioners alike, contributing to the continued advancement of college libraries in the Mangalore and Mysore regions.