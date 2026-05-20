Telangana seeks Rs 5,000 crore from Centre under SASCI

Hyderabad: Telangana has sought additional special financial assistance of Rs 5,000 crore from the Centre under the Scheme for Special Assistance to States for Capital Investment (SASCI).

Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka Mallu made the request to Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman during a meeting with her in New Delhi on Wednesday.

Mallu Bhatti Vikarmarka, who holds the finance portfolio, discussed with Nirmala Sitharaman several key issues concerning the state’s development, educational infrastructure, and capital expenditure.

According to an official release here, the Deputy Chief Minister requested sanction of an additional special financial assistance of Rs 5,000 crore to Telangana under SACSI.

He apprised the Union Finance Minister of the massive investments and welfare programmes being undertaken by the state government in the sectors of education, healthcare, rural infrastructure, and human resource development.

Regarding the substantial investments being made in the education sector, including the Young India Integrated Residential Schools (YIIRS), he appealed for an exemption from FRBM limits for Externally Aided Projects (EAPs) approved by the Department of Economic Affairs (DEA).

During a meeting with Nirmala Sitharaman in September last year, Vikarmarka had sought special financial support and FRBM exemption for the Rs 30,000 crore Young India Integrated Residential Schools programme in the state.

A delegation led by Vikramarka had submitted a representation in this regard.

The Deputy CM had explained that this Rs 30,000 crore initiative will transform education and nutrition for lakhs of children, empower marginalised communities, and strengthen India’s demographic dividend.

The delegation, including Agriculture Minister Tummala Nageswara Rao, had urged the Union Finance Minister to give Fiscal Responsibility and Budget Management (FRBM) exemption for this long-term human capital investment.

Sitharaman was told that the programme was launched to address the challenges of quality education and nutritious food for students.

She was informed that the majority of the Telangana population belongs to socially and educationally backward sections. As per SEEPEC data, 56.33 per cent belong to Backward Classes, 17.43 per cent to Scheduled Castes and 10.45 per cent to Scheduled Tribes.