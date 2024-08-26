Hindu Hitarakshana Samithi Condemns Karkala Rape Case

Udupi: The Hindu Hitarakshana Samithi held a condemnation meeting against the sexual assault on a young woman in Karkala at the Manjunatha Pai auditorium on August 26. Siddalingeshwara Swamiji of the Bovi community in Chitradurga emphasized the importance of respecting women in Indian culture and called to boycott those who don’t respect women in society.

Former Minister Sunil Kumar condemned the incident, citing other similar cases such as Nirbhaya, Kerala Love Jihad, and the Hubballi Sneha murder case. He attributed the continuation of such crimes to government leniency and described the Karkala incident as a “shameful act to civil society.”

Sunil KR, Regional Director of Vishwa Hindu Parishad, also spoke at the event, which was attended by Retired Principal Mitra Prabha Hegde, businessman Mahesh Shetty Kudupula, Muniyappa Dodda Halli, and Shankar Koti. Manish Shetty welcomed everyone.

The meeting was preceded by a rally organized by the Hindu Hitarakshana Samithi from Anantha Shayana in Karkala to the Manjunatha Pai auditorium via Venkataramana temple road and the bus stand.