Thousands Condemn Murder of Humanity by Joining for Condolence Meet

Udupi: Thousands of people from all walks of life expressed their solidarity with the bereaved family of Noor Mohammed, Nejar by participating in the Condolence meeting held at Mount Rosary Millenium Auditorium Santhekatte, Kallianpur on November 22, to the four deceased souls who were brutally murdered last week. The Condolence Meet was organised by Udupi district Muslim Okkuta.

In his Keynote address, Yaseen Malpe, president of Udupi district Muslim Okkuta said, “I am very proud to say that I am a Udupian. The people of Udupi have never seen the murder incident from a religious angle. No one saw this murder on religious lines. All of us Hindus, Christians and Muslims united and became a role model to the nation in this incident”.

Further, he said that when the incident happened the whole world was busy with the celebration of Deepavali but the people of Nejar, Kemmannu, and Kodibengre did not celebrate Deepavali. Not even a single house burst firecrackers, all Hindu brothers showed their support for Noor Mohammed’s family. The Auto Driver of Santhekatte helped the police by giving the identity of the accused. Mahabala arranged a hall for this condolence meeting free of cost. This is the true religion, he said.

Fr Roque D’Souza Parish Priest of Mount Rosary Church Santhekatte, Kallianpur said, “This is not just one family’s grief. It is the pain of the whole society. Something that should not have happened in our area has happened. Muslims set an example for society by reacting calmly without losing their temper in any way”.

Noor Mohammed speaking on the occasion said, “I am speechless, after seeing the crowd for the condolence meeting. If I start talking, tears will come in your eyes. You all gave me courage and supported me when I needed it the most. In the beginning, I thought that only my wife and four children were my family. After looking at this crowd, I feel that the whole society is my family. This is the greatest strength I have received from this incident. This situation should not happen to anyone again and no family should face such a situation”.

During the meeting, various points were discussed and decided to send a memorandum to the State Home Minister Dr G Parameshwar demanding that the accused in the case be thoroughly interrogated, and others who may have been involved or have supported the crime be arrested and prosecuted.

The state government should appoint a special public prosecutor in this case. A special fast-track court should be set up to ensure a speedy trial and conviction of the accused. The government should take appropriate measures to prevent the media from psychologically harassing the victim’s family by publishing speculative and misleading reports.

As a precautionary measure and to prevent such acts of terror from happening in the future, CCTV should be installed at the main junctions in the Udupi district. Hate speeches that inspire such heinous crimes should be curbed immediately. Immediate legal action should be taken and severe punishment should be given to those instigating violence.

Former minister Vinay Kumar Sorake, Udyavar Nagesh Kumar, MA Ghafoor, Ashraf Kodibengre, Mahabala Gholhar, eyewitness auto driver Shyam, retired Prof. Hilda D’Silva, Balakrishna Shetty, Sundar Master, Abubakar Nejar, Janardana Tonse, Dinaka Heruru, Ramesh Kanchan offered their condolences. Dr Sunita Shetty paid tribute by reading poetry.

Muslim Okkuta Udupi Taluk President SM Irshad Nezar presided over the meeting, Sheikh Salauddin welcomed the gathering. T M Zafarullah Hoode delivered the vote of thanks. Yaseen Kodi Bengre compered the programme.

