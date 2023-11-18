Nejar Brutal Murder: Family Members Meet and Congratulate SP Dr Arun K for Quick Action
Udupi: The family members of Noor Mohammed Nejar on November 18 met Udupi District Superintendent of Police Dr K. Arun and congratulated the Udupi Police Department for quick action in finding the murder accused involved in the brutal murder of the mother and children in Nejar.
Noor Muhammad of Nejar, his son Asad, deceased Hasina’s brother Ashraf, his daughter Fatima Asba, Relative Yasin and Congress leader MA Gafoor met and congratulated SP Dr Arun K.
Noor Muhammad handed over a copy of the Quran and Fatima Asba handed over a book on Malala to SP Dr Arun K.
Later speaking to media persons M A Gafoor said that the SP has informed that the investigation is going on in full swing. He advised Noor Muhammed to spend time with his family members. SP also offered Noor Mohammed’s son Asad guidance for his future.
We have discussed with the SP about safety and harmony in society. To build peace and harmony in society, people should come out of fear. We discussed with the SP about women going to work safely without any fear. The SP also agreed to provide safety to the family members, Gafoor said.
Related News
- Nejar Brutal murder: Minister Laxmi Hebbalkar meets deceased Fly, Assures Quick Justice
- Accused Should get Maximum Punishment for Destroying my Family – Noor Mohammed
- Udupi CEN Police register suo motu FIR against Instagram Page for Derogatory Comments
- Praveen Chougale’s Over-possessiveness Lead to Nejar Murder – SP Dr Arun K
- Police Resort to Lathi-Charge, while Public try to assault Murder accused Praveen in Nejar
- Nejar Brutal Murder case: Accused Praveen sent to 14-day Police Custody
- Accused Praveen Chowgule confesses murder of Mother and Three children – SP Dr K Arun
- We Are Interrogating Accused Praveen Arun Chowgale – SP Dr Arun
- Brutal Murder of four members of a family in Udupi: Accused arrested in Belagavi?
- Murder of Four Members of my Family: Arrest the Accused Soon and Provide Justice – Noor Mohammed
- Mother and Children Murder: MLC Manjunath Bhandary Consoles Family Members
- Brutal Murder of Mother and Children: Accused will be Arrested within Two Days – Home Minister Dr G. Parameshwar
- Murder of Four Members of Family: Police yet to trace assailant; victims laid to rest
- Shocking! Four of a Family Murdered at Nejar, Malpe