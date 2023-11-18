Nejar Brutal Murder: Family Members Meet and Congratulate SP Dr Arun K for Quick Action

Udupi: The family members of Noor Mohammed Nejar on November 18 met Udupi District Superintendent of Police Dr K. Arun and congratulated the Udupi Police Department for quick action in finding the murder accused involved in the brutal murder of the mother and children in Nejar.

Noor Muhammad of Nejar, his son Asad, deceased Hasina’s brother Ashraf, his daughter Fatima Asba, Relative Yasin and Congress leader MA Gafoor met and congratulated SP Dr Arun K.

Noor Muhammad handed over a copy of the Quran and Fatima Asba handed over a book on Malala to SP Dr Arun K.

Later speaking to media persons M A Gafoor said that the SP has informed that the investigation is going on in full swing. He advised Noor Muhammed to spend time with his family members. SP also offered Noor Mohammed’s son Asad guidance for his future.

We have discussed with the SP about safety and harmony in society. To build peace and harmony in society, people should come out of fear. We discussed with the SP about women going to work safely without any fear. The SP also agreed to provide safety to the family members, Gafoor said.

